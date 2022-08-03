- Performance optimization round
- Bring back starting line shadows
- Fixed slow down after landing before jumping on ramps
- Added a new version of some soundtracks
- Added oil and landmine detection radar as equipment
OverShoot Battle Race update for 3 August 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.123 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update