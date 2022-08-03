 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 3 August 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.123 version

Build 9248405

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance optimization round
  • Bring back starting line shadows
  • Fixed slow down after landing before jumping on ramps
  • Added a new version of some soundtracks
  • Added oil and landmine detection radar as equipment

