IDF-ASD update for 3 August 2022

Performance Improvements patch

Build 9248397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mission 2, 3, 4 fixed Level of detail(LOD) distances for trees so that they will stay the same instead of changing to lower or higher models based on camera distance. Was causing an obvious glitch where trees would change as you get closer to them.

Fixed heat seeking missiles colliders fixed so they are tight fit to the missile previous versions had a bigger hit box than the actual missile.

Fixed colliders on rescue ships so that they are less complex improving physics performance when they explode everywhere.

As always Enjoy and thanks for playing my game.

Jared.

Changed files in this update

