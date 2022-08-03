- Queen of Pain's boots are now an independent item slot in-game and on the workshop. The Form of the Abyssal Kin item that included both shoulders and boots is now split into two separate items, and customers that already have the Form of the Abyssal Kin will receive a copy of Abyssal Kin Legs.
- Marci is now available for Workshop Contributors
- Primal Beast is now available for Workshop Contributors
Dota 2 update for 3 August 2022
Dota 2 Update - 8/3/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
