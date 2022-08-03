 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 3 August 2022

Dota 2 Update - 8/3/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Queen of Pain's boots are now an independent item slot in-game and on the workshop. The Form of the Abyssal Kin item that included both shoulders and boots is now split into two separate items, and customers that already have the Form of the Abyssal Kin will receive a copy of Abyssal Kin Legs.
  • Marci is now available for Workshop Contributors
  • Primal Beast is now available for Workshop Contributors

