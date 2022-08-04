PIXELS Regular Update 0.65.0

New Content
- SPATk and SPDef values have been added. Every Pixel has its own unique SPAtk and SPDef value. Beam attacks use SP values while physical attacks use regular ATK/DEF values.
- Type matchup table has had major adjustments. Types have been analyzed and rebalanced to have a more normalized distribution overall. This means for each type number of other types for "Strong Against", "Weak Against", "Weak To", "Strong To" are much more resonable overall.
- Updating some UI prompt windows with updated assets.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug with gameover screen camera logic.
Changed files in this update