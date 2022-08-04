 Skip to content

PIXELS: Digital Creatures update for 4 August 2022

PIXELS Regular Update 0.65.0

Build 9248346

New Content

  • SPATk and SPDef values have been added. Every Pixel has its own unique SPAtk and SPDef value. Beam attacks use SP values while physical attacks use regular ATK/DEF values.
  • Type matchup table has had major adjustments. Types have been analyzed and rebalanced to have a more normalized distribution overall. This means for each type number of other types for "Strong Against", "Weak Against", "Weak To", "Strong To" are much more resonable overall.
  • Updating some UI prompt windows with updated assets.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug with gameover screen camera logic.

