FREE Great Thinkers Update!

We're so excited to share a brand new genre full of 50 new ciphers: GREAT THINKERS!

Decode quotes from some of history's the most influential thinkers, ranging all the way from ancient wisdom to modern philosophy. This is our first non-fiction category, and we hope you enjoy!

In addition to the new ciphers, we've added a few requested features to make your solving experience even smoother. On the cipher screen, you'll now find an UNDO button (you can also use CTRL+Z), and we've added the ability to right click on a letter to erase it. There are also minor fixes for typography spacing and typos.

Happy solving!