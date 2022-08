Share · View all patches · Build 9248185 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Some bug fixes and stuff

But main change is transparency support

Mirror has been shortened to M

And scatter has been shortened to S

Just toggle T for transparency and paint away in alpha mode

The whiter the color selection (top right) the more opaque it will be

Hopefully this should make detailing cloth and stuff a little easier now