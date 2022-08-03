 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 3 August 2022

Beta Patch V0.3 is now LIVE!

Build 9248075

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial Updated
The spells and skill window have been updated to make specing spells easier
Crystal Shards have been added (recommend going through the tutorial) but you can buy a resonator from the crystal shop in town.
Each small island now has an elemental type and will spawn monsters of that element. The elemental type is influenced by how close it is to the main elemental islands.
Pressing the P key will now pause the game. The game will also be paused when a tutorial box is opened.
Rebinding the S key has been fixed

