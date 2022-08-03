Tutorial Updated
The spells and skill window have been updated to make specing spells easier
Crystal Shards have been added (recommend going through the tutorial) but you can buy a resonator from the crystal shop in town.
Each small island now has an elemental type and will spawn monsters of that element. The elemental type is influenced by how close it is to the main elemental islands.
Pressing the P key will now pause the game. The game will also be paused when a tutorial box is opened.
Rebinding the S key has been fixed
Isles of Etherion update for 3 August 2022
Beta Patch V0.3 is now LIVE!
Tutorial Updated
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update