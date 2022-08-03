Server Maintenance 12:00 UTC 2022/08/04

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi folks. We will have some quick server maintenance tomorrow (the 4th of August). We are pushing some server updates from beta to production and should only take a few seconds if all goes well. However, we are scheduling an hour for the work in case of any issues.

Here is the time in all timezones: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=TaleSpire+Server+Maintenance&iso=20220804T14&p1=187&ah=1

This is not the cyberpunk release itself, but these are the server-side changes we need for that release.

Have a good one!