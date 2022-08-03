 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 3 August 2022

Server Maintenance 12:00 UTC 2022/08/04

Last edited by Wendy

Hi folks. We will have some quick server maintenance tomorrow (the 4th of August). We are pushing some server updates from beta to production and should only take a few seconds if all goes well. However, we are scheduling an hour for the work in case of any issues.

Here is the time in all timezones: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=TaleSpire+Server+Maintenance&iso=20220804T14&p1=187&ah=1

This is not the cyberpunk release itself, but these are the server-side changes we need for that release.

Have a good one!

