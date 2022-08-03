Grabber Arm updates! New interactions and improved features for the Grabber Arm

v0.5.36

-Improved Grabber Arm so it can aim outwards and shoot at objects to grab.

-Improved Camera while using the Grabber arm so you can look around and aim with the new mechanic much better.

-Setup Blue, Yellow, and Green crystals so you can pick them off the ocean floor with the grabber arm... and the Anemone.

-Setup Grabber arm to work on crabs

-Setup Grabber arm to work on treasure crates

-Updated Blue SeaCrystals to have a brighter light when underwater so they can be seen better while using the Grabber arm

-Updated Anemone and Mushroom Coral shaders to show up better at night underwater

-Update to the Bow and Grabber arm reticle visual

-Setup timer bar for notifications so you can see which ones will auto disappear

-Fixed AutoSave Toggle not respecting the current value on game start if you set it then closed and opened the game

-Moved loading screen feedback to be more prominent

-Improved crab loot drop settings