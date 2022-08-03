Grabber Arm updates! New interactions and improved features for the Grabber Arm

v0.5.36
-Improved Grabber Arm so it can aim outwards and shoot at objects to grab.
-Improved Camera while using the Grabber arm so you can look around and aim with the new mechanic much better.
-Setup Blue, Yellow, and Green crystals so you can pick them off the ocean floor with the grabber arm... and the Anemone.
-Setup Grabber arm to work on crabs
-Setup Grabber arm to work on treasure crates
-Updated Blue SeaCrystals to have a brighter light when underwater so they can be seen better while using the Grabber arm
-Updated Anemone and Mushroom Coral shaders to show up better at night underwater
-Update to the Bow and Grabber arm reticle visual
-Setup timer bar for notifications so you can see which ones will auto disappear
-Fixed AutoSave Toggle not respecting the current value on game start if you set it then closed and opened the game
-Moved loading screen feedback to be more prominent
-Improved crab loot drop settings
Breakwaters update for 3 August 2022
