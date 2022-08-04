KovaaK's Update 3.1.0 - KovaaK's Benchmarks, KovaaK's Plus, Map Creator content!

KOVAAK’S PLUS
Introducing KovaaK’s Plus for serious FPS players. Plus gives you exclusive access to our new in-game progressive Benchmarks system. We’ll be launching new benchmarks on a regular basis, along with other exclusives for KovaaK’s Plus members, starting with exclusive Discord roles to show off your rank and membership. Thanks for your support - it ensures we can continue to grow KovaaK’s training ecosystem. If you become a Kovaak's Plus member, make sure to claim your role on our Discord server!
KOVAAK’S BENCHMARKS
Benchmarks scenarios have been battle-tested by the community, and we are proud to release them with progressive ranked paths - all inside KovaaK’s! Developing cracked aim has never been so easy or looked so good. Play twelve scenarios in six different categories to earn both category and overall ranks.
KOVAAK’S MAP CREATOR
New Cosmetics
- N0ted content
- Houston Outlaws Weapon skin
- Sandstorm prop
- Two new Brushes (Concave and Quarter Dome) as requested by the community
Enhancements
Paint Mode
- While in the Map Editor, press Shift+P to toggle Paint Mode on and off
- Once in Paint Mode, numbers 1-8 will select which material slot you want to use
- Left click and drag to apply the selected slot to surfaces
Drag to multi-select:
When in Gizmo Mode (Q to toggle), left click and drag will create a rectangle that multi-selects everything surrounded
Spawn Volumes
Under the Game Components tab, map authors can now place Spawn Volumes which are boxes that can be expanded. These have all of the same variables that Spawn Spots do, and using them instead of a wall full of Spawn Spots will certainly improve performance in some scenarios.
Other Enhancements
- The minimum snap angle increment is now 5 degrees instead of 15 (note you can also disable angle snapping with the magnet icon)
- Spawn Spots and Spawn Volumes now have a “Weight” variable associated with them, which allows the map author to make certain spawns more or less likely than others
- The “TeleportDelay” variable on teleporters now works as intended - after touching a teleporter, characters will wait this amount of time before teleporting
NEW NVIDIA EXPERIMENTS
Check out a trio of new experiments from our friends at NVIDIA. This time they are examining what role FOV-stretching plays in your performance. Do it, for science!
OTHER ENHANCEMENTS
- When editing Playlists, you can now click and drag to reorder scenarios!
- Optimization that should allow users to squeeze some extra FPS in most scenarios
- The graph displaying your last 20 scores will now show your personal best even when it isn’t in the last 20, and it will also show your session best (since you last started running the game)
- The Settings > Video tab, “Effects”, now has new functionality: When set to Off, particle effects are disabled. (NOTE: Scenario authors may choose to prevent this setting from taking effect if they decide that distracting particle effects are important to the balance of their challenge)
- Two new themes for your visual pleasure. Our content guru, Struth, was kind enough to share the cool look he uses on our YouTube videos. Check out: “Struth Dark” and “Struth YouTube”
- Re-organized “Visuals” tab. It’s now easier to navigate and configure
- Adding a new bot in Session Manager uses last bot's team
- Added TimeRemaining, MBSPoints, HitCount, and MissCount to StatsExport CSV file
- Change selection of FOV Scales and Sensitivity Scales to a new input type that allows you to type a search string
- Added audio feedback for when a player tries to fire, but is blocked due to reloading
- Reduced number of micro stutters that were happening to users with very high framerates
- Updated default palette colors in the Sandbox user interface
- Pressing your “Reset Session” hotkey while in the pause menu will now restart a challenge, same as pressing the hotkey while in a challenge and unpaused
- Updated options + tooltip of stats export to be more specific, and removed an option that was no longer helpful
SCENARIO EDITOR
- Added Scenario Challenge Scoring Variable: ScoreLossPerReload
- Added Scenario Challenge Scoring Variable: ScorePerHit
- Added Scenario Challenge Variable: “Force Particle Effects ON” that overrides the user setting of Effects: OFF
- Weapon Profiles: Added AccelSpeedModifier+MaxSpeedModifier variables to allow different weapons to affect character movement speeds
- Added Character Profile Option, “Block Ability for Duration on Challenge Start”. For legacy scenarios, this value will be set to 1, which will restore functionality of the “Reflex Flick” scenarios where bots on challenge start would take an extra second to self-destruct
- Character Profile’s HealthRegainedOnKill can now be set to negative values
- Added Character Profile variable “CrouchingAcceleration” to allow for different acceleration rate when crouched
- Bot Profiles now have a “Spawn Group” variable
- When Spawn Group is set to 0, the bots will respawn normally
- When Spawn Group is set to a value greater than 1, the bot will wait to respawn until all bots with the same spawn group number are dead
- Dodge Profile->React tab now has a new option for Blocked Movement Checks called “Trigger on Blocking Collision”. If it is set to false, the old Blocked Movement check options will apply. If it’s set to true, then bots that collide with geometry from strafing will change their strafing direction
- Fixed bug in Dodge Profile for "Initial L/R" and "Initial F/B" settings where the intended values were not being saved/loaded correctly
OTHER BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where Bots were not respawning when exiting KMC
- Changed Quit button color to Secondary instead of Primary
- Fixed issue where Head Hitmarkers were showing up on Body Hits instead of Head Hits
- Fixed bug with scenarios like McCoy 1v1 with manual recoil negation where attempting to counteract recoil would result in a sharp jerk as recoil ended
- Fixed “maintance” typo when the Trainer is unavailable
- Fixed issue with playlist deeplinks that launched the game not starting the playlist
- Fixed crashes related to going into Trainer/Experiments while downloading scenarios
- Scoped Weapon Animation fixes
- Fixed a bug where the last frame of zooming in showed the player’s arms
- Fixed a bug where the weapon’s zoom animation didn’t play when it should
- Fixed a bug where weapon zoom animation wasn’t synchronized with the current zoom level
- Fixed a bug where firing while zooming in interrupted the zoom animation
- Fixed issue where older included themes did not have some of the newer variables, causing settings to carry over from previous themes/settings
- Fixed issue where bots were not using weapon abilities correctly.
- Fixed issue where Negative Health Regeneration was causing unwanted damage reactions
- Fixed issue when starting a challenge for the first time where the player character’s velocity was set to 0 for a frame
- Fixed issue where a bot self-destructs after attacked by a player, and the player reloads at the same time, the player loses the ability to fire
Known Issues
During private beta, some users reported a crash when attempting to start a playlist. If you do experience such a thing, please create a support ticket on our Discord server.
As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord server.. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!
