KovaaK's Update 3.1.0 - KovaaK's Benchmarks, KovaaK's Plus, Map Creator content!

KOVAAK’S PLUS

Introducing KovaaK’s Plus for serious FPS players. Plus gives you exclusive access to our new in-game progressive Benchmarks system. We’ll be launching new benchmarks on a regular basis, along with other exclusives for KovaaK’s Plus members, starting with exclusive Discord roles to show off your rank and membership. Thanks for your support - it ensures we can continue to grow KovaaK’s training ecosystem. If you become a Kovaak's Plus member, make sure to claim your role on our Discord server!

KOVAAK’S BENCHMARKS

Benchmarks scenarios have been battle-tested by the community, and we are proud to release them with progressive ranked paths - all inside KovaaK’s! Developing cracked aim has never been so easy or looked so good. Play twelve scenarios in six different categories to earn both category and overall ranks.



KOVAAK’S MAP CREATOR

New Cosmetics

N0ted content





Houston Outlaws Weapon skin



Sandstorm prop



Two new Brushes (Concave and Quarter Dome) as requested by the community



Enhancements

Paint Mode

While in the Map Editor, press Shift+P to toggle Paint Mode on and off

Once in Paint Mode, numbers 1-8 will select which material slot you want to use

Left click and drag to apply the selected slot to surfaces

Drag to multi-select:



When in Gizmo Mode (Q to toggle), left click and drag will create a rectangle that multi-selects everything surrounded

Spawn Volumes

Under the Game Components tab, map authors can now place Spawn Volumes which are boxes that can be expanded. These have all of the same variables that Spawn Spots do, and using them instead of a wall full of Spawn Spots will certainly improve performance in some scenarios.

Other Enhancements

The minimum snap angle increment is now 5 degrees instead of 15 (note you can also disable angle snapping with the magnet icon)

Spawn Spots and Spawn Volumes now have a “Weight” variable associated with them, which allows the map author to make certain spawns more or less likely than others

The “TeleportDelay” variable on teleporters now works as intended - after touching a teleporter, characters will wait this amount of time before teleporting

NEW NVIDIA EXPERIMENTS

Check out a trio of new experiments from our friends at NVIDIA. This time they are examining what role FOV-stretching plays in your performance. Do it, for science!

OTHER ENHANCEMENTS

When editing Playlists, you can now click and drag to reorder scenarios!

Optimization that should allow users to squeeze some extra FPS in most scenarios

The graph displaying your last 20 scores will now show your personal best even when it isn’t in the last 20, and it will also show your session best (since you last started running the game)

The Settings > Video tab, “Effects”, now has new functionality: When set to Off, particle effects are disabled. (NOTE: Scenario authors may choose to prevent this setting from taking effect if they decide that distracting particle effects are important to the balance of their challenge)

Two new themes for your visual pleasure. Our content guru, Struth, was kind enough to share the cool look he uses on our YouTube videos. Check out: “Struth Dark” and “Struth YouTube”

Re-organized “Visuals” tab. It’s now easier to navigate and configure

Adding a new bot in Session Manager uses last bot's team

Added TimeRemaining, MBSPoints, HitCount, and MissCount to StatsExport CSV file

Change selection of FOV Scales and Sensitivity Scales to a new input type that allows you to type a search string

Added audio feedback for when a player tries to fire, but is blocked due to reloading

Reduced number of micro stutters that were happening to users with very high framerates

Updated default palette colors in the Sandbox user interface

Pressing your “Reset Session” hotkey while in the pause menu will now restart a challenge, same as pressing the hotkey while in a challenge and unpaused

Updated options + tooltip of stats export to be more specific, and removed an option that was no longer helpful

SCENARIO EDITOR

Added Scenario Challenge Scoring Variable: ScoreLossPerReload

Added Scenario Challenge Scoring Variable: ScorePerHit

Added Scenario Challenge Variable: “Force Particle Effects ON” that overrides the user setting of Effects: OFF

Weapon Profiles: Added AccelSpeedModifier+MaxSpeedModifier variables to allow different weapons to affect character movement speeds

Added Character Profile Option, “Block Ability for Duration on Challenge Start”. For legacy scenarios, this value will be set to 1, which will restore functionality of the “Reflex Flick” scenarios where bots on challenge start would take an extra second to self-destruct

Character Profile’s HealthRegainedOnKill can now be set to negative values

Added Character Profile variable “CrouchingAcceleration” to allow for different acceleration rate when crouched

Bot Profiles now have a “Spawn Group” variable

When Spawn Group is set to 0, the bots will respawn normally

When Spawn Group is set to a value greater than 1, the bot will wait to respawn until all bots with the same spawn group number are dead

Dodge Profile->React tab now has a new option for Blocked Movement Checks called “Trigger on Blocking Collision”. If it is set to false, the old Blocked Movement check options will apply. If it’s set to true, then bots that collide with geometry from strafing will change their strafing direction

Fixed bug in Dodge Profile for "Initial L/R" and "Initial F/B" settings where the intended values were not being saved/loaded correctly

OTHER BUG FIXES

Fixed bug where Bots were not respawning when exiting KMC

Changed Quit button color to Secondary instead of Primary

Fixed issue where Head Hitmarkers were showing up on Body Hits instead of Head Hits

Fixed bug with scenarios like McCoy 1v1 with manual recoil negation where attempting to counteract recoil would result in a sharp jerk as recoil ended

Fixed “maintance” typo when the Trainer is unavailable

Fixed issue with playlist deeplinks that launched the game not starting the playlist

Fixed crashes related to going into Trainer/Experiments while downloading scenarios

Scoped Weapon Animation fixes

Fixed a bug where the last frame of zooming in showed the player’s arms

Fixed a bug where the weapon’s zoom animation didn’t play when it should

Fixed a bug where weapon zoom animation wasn’t synchronized with the current zoom level

Fixed a bug where firing while zooming in interrupted the zoom animation

Fixed issue where older included themes did not have some of the newer variables, causing settings to carry over from previous themes/settings

Fixed issue where bots were not using weapon abilities correctly.

Fixed issue where Negative Health Regeneration was causing unwanted damage reactions

Fixed issue when starting a challenge for the first time where the player character’s velocity was set to 0 for a frame

Fixed issue where a bot self-destructs after attacked by a player, and the player reloads at the same time, the player loses the ability to fire

Known Issues

During private beta, some users reported a crash when attempting to start a playlist. If you do experience such a thing, please create a support ticket on our Discord server.

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord server.. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!