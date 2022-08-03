● To earn Discord ranks for 1. Dan and up, you will now have to apply by writing your Discord username inside the game though Discord button found in the Settings tab (cheaters won't be granted the rank)
● Quests now won't repeat in one day
● Background changing is now more smooth
● Extra shuriken are no longer thrown randomly during a Shuriken Vortex
Tap Ninja update for 3 August 2022
Tap Ninja v3.1.3 is live!
