 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Ninja update for 3 August 2022

Tap Ninja v3.1.3 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9247649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● To earn Discord ranks for 1. Dan and up, you will now have to apply by writing your Discord username inside the game though Discord button found in the Settings tab (cheaters won't be granted the rank)
● Quests now won't repeat in one day
● Background changing is now more smooth
● Extra shuriken are no longer thrown randomly during a Shuriken Vortex

Changed files in this update

Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link