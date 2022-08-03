 Skip to content

Technobabylon update for 3 August 2022

Small Patch

-Fixed an issue with Latha's restraints appearing.
-Now the list regarding the blocking properly updates to help out players.

Changed files in this update

Technobabylon Content Depot 307581
  • Loading history…
Technobabylon Linux Depot 307582
  • Loading history…
Technobabylon Mac Depot 307583
  • Loading history…
Technobabylon Steamdeck Depot Depot 307584
  • Loading history…
