Become a Master of Stealth in Ghost Rooftop Rumble

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_The newest module of the Animi Training Program – Ghost Rooftop Rumble – is featured as the Brawl of the Week!

Under the cover of Abstergo Industries, the Templars use the Animus technology to train recruits to counter the Assassins’ abilities. Recruits can hone their stealth skills in this timed FFA mode. Users are only visible when using powers or when they are the bounty. Whoever scores the most points wins!

If your allegiance is more with the Assassins, go freerunning across the platforms with Brawlhalla’s 56th Legend Ezio, the Master Assassin, or go river raiding with the new Epic Crossover Eivor, the Wolf-Kissed Warrior. _

If you’ve ever wanted a chance to give feedback to BMG, now is your chance. We’re hosting a survey to get to know what your priorities and most wanted updates are when it comes to Brawlhalla. Head over to brawlhalla.com/survey and speak your mind!

Ezio, the Master Assassin, is the newest Legend to enter the Grand Tournament! The reward for a life well lived is eternity in Valhalla. Wielding his Auditore Blade and the Apple of Eden, Ezio is ready to use his assassin’s skills on any rambunctious opponents that stand in his way.

New Legend - Ezio

Ezio - “The Master Assassin”

Weapons: Sword, Orb

Stats: 5 Strength, 7 Dexterity, 4 Defense, 6 Speed

“After a lifetime of thwarting evil, Ezio was quite surprised to discover that Valhalla was real. Ever one to trust his own judgment, he accepted the valkyrie's offer and is glad he did.”

Ezio enters with 3 new Skins:

Asgardian Ezio - "The reward for a life well lived."

Revelations Ezio - "I have seen enough for one life."

Armor of Brutus Ezio - "May you who finds my family's armor receive strength in battle."





The Wolf-Kissed warrior, Eivor, is a new Epic Crossover. Eivor features custom Signature effects & lock-in animations, dedicated Roster spot, and two new Weapon Skins: Gungnir & Varin’s Axe. Players can also choose which Eivor to represent them!

In Brawlhalla, Eivor mirrors the abilities of Brynn and will remain in Mallhalla after the event ends. Ezio is a brand new Legend with his own abilities and will also remain playable and purchasable after the event ends.

Featuring:



Eivor Epic Crossover

“My destiny is mine to weave.”

Players can choose which Eivor to represent them!

Animated Weapon Skin: Gungnir’s Spear!

KO Effect

Desynchronization

“Reload last save…?”

Emote

Leap of Faith

“Center your mind, steady your hand, and take the plunge.”

Avatars

Assassin Crest

“We work in the dark, to serve the light. We are Assassins.”

An animated Avatar!

Abstergo Industries

"We change the world. Every day, in a hundred different ways."

An animated Avatar!

River Raid

"Sharpen your blade, grab your axes, the raiding horn is sounding…”

An animated Avatar!

Freerunning

"Torno fra un attimo!"

Flying Machine

“Da Vinci’s finest invention.”

Sýnin

“Always good to have a second pair of eyes.”

This event also includes:

A brand new Game Mode: Bounty!

Four new Brawls of the Week that feature the Bounty game mode.

New splash art and UI theme, including original main menu, character select, and victory theme music.

Two new Maps, including a Free-for-All Map called Florence Terrace.

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this Epic Crossover event.

Welcome, recruits! Abstergo Industries is thrilled for you to take part in this advanced module of the Animi Training Program. In this 3-minute FFA mode, the first person to get a KO becomes the Bounty and will take 2x Damage until they are KO-ed. Whoever KOs the Bounty scores more points and becomes the new Bounty. Ghost Brawl rules are in effect – players are only visible using powers or if they are the Bounty. Score the most points in the allotted time to win!

New Bounty Game mode

3-minutes, FFA

4 Players

Ghost rules - players are only visible using powers or if they are the Bounty.

KO first to become the Bounty.

The Bounty takes 2x damage.

KO-ing the Bounty scores more points and makes the player become the Bounty.

Score the most points to win!

Speak your mind and tell us about your player experience in Brawlhalla! Whether you’ve just started playing or you’ve been playing for 6000 hours, we want to hear from you. What do you like? What do you want? What do you dislike? Let us know by visiting brawlhalla.com/survey to participate in the Player Survey.

Lucien lurks in the shadows in the newest Prime Gaming Bundle! This limited-time pack includes:

Dark of Night Lucien

Lucien Legend

Mother of Pearl Blasters

Darkheart Shredders (Katars)

Golf Clap Emote

This promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members.



The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Ada, Koji, Rayman, Isaiah, Petra, Asuri, Kaya, Artemis, & Magyar.