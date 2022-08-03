V13.0 Update

Hey folks-happy patch day!

We're happy to finally be able to release patch V13.0 to the Beta Branch.

The patch will be available on the public beta branch until it's moved over to the live branch in about 1-2 weeks. That figure is dependent on bugs/feedback/changes. Some additional stuff was held back from this patch because we really want feedback from the community on how the changes deployed today feel in actual gameplay before stacking on more changes- like adding a second friendly AI. A lot of under the hood stuff has been tinkered with in order to change fundamental mechanics in the game and existing AI.

To access it, right click the game in your Steam library and hit properties. There you will find a BETAS tab, select BETA and launch your game as usual. Please read the entire patch note post-not just to see what changed, but to see what type of feedback we are looking for in regards to this patch.

Note that ANY post on Steam related to the beta must be marked as beta-whether you’re posting to Bugs, Feedback, or Suggestions-be sure to include a [Beta] tag in your title. Also be sure to post in the relevant sub forum(s), as our Mod team will be removing/moving posts that are incorrect as always.

Let’s dive in!

Enemy AI

The nighttime horde event has been removed from the game. Feedback on it seemed to fall into two camps; the folks who weren’t interested in it at all (who turn vambies off) and the folks who felt like it was obnoxious & boring instead of challenging. A new elite vambie- referred to here as a miniboss- has been added to the game. They’re a beefier version of the vambies you all know & love- and they’re ready to break into your base to get at you! They have more HP than a traditional vambie and the only home defense that’s effective against them is the new barbed wire because they demolish traditional spikes. This should provide a shift in gameplay.





This miniboss (MB) can be found in two different groupings of vambies.

Group A-is a daily spawner that brings in the MB and 2-4 attendant vambies.

Group B- is a roaming pack of one MB and 1-3 vambies, kinda out & about doing their thing.

_Don’t want to put in too many details on the nitty gritty of their spawning patterns here for those that prefer to figure things out on their own, but you’ll be able to check our Wiki later in the week as our Wiki Minders update the pages. _

If you’re worried about the MB, the new vambie groups, or not keen about fighting the Vambies at all-don’t worry! You can change/tweak vambie settings via the updated UI- increasing or decreasing their damage against the player (P) or buildings (B).

Developer Note: If you prefer to play without any Vambies at all-continue on! If you were a fan of the Horde night or having Vambies attack your base- be sure to play around with the new settings for the enemy AI and let us know what you think of the new setup via our Feedback sub-forum on Steam or via a Ticket on our Discord Server. (These are the only two spots we will be collecting Feedback and Suggestions.)

FRIENDLY AI

It’s long been requested to have some type of helper AI and this patch implements the first of your new AI pals; Mike!

Developer Note: AI development and implementation has taken the bulk of the time when it comes to this patch, because of all the changes that have to be made under the hood. Currently the friendly AI cannot engage in any combat-this feature is planned but it’s still undergoing work and we’re waiting on supplied animations. We’re going to give a small breakdown of the AI down below but we’re actually going to leave the nitty gritty details on our Wiki page out of the game. The reason for this is that we’re looking for feedback from players on how intuitive/easy to puzzle out the entire process is of getting Mike situated, healed & back on his feet, and integrated within your day to day play- all from within the game/using the supplied hints or common sense puzzling in game. The notes on the wiki will just be to help folks that might be stuck on things. We’d also love to hear how useful - or not!- folks find having an AI, since additional AI are planned. And please remember to leave feedback via our Feedback subforum on Steam or via a Ticket on our Discord Server. (These are the only two spots we will be collecting Feedback and Suggestions.)

Mike will be found out in the world as the player explores- and while you’re able to find him from day 1, it may take you some time to get everything together to be successful in adding him to your home. Some new items were added to the Itempedia that are relevant to recovering and using the AI. He’s a bit under the weather when you find him, so may need a hand on locomotion. Mike’s willing to help out around your base and can assist you with your plants (harvesting, planting, watering), refilling your log stands, and repairing damaged items. You can even give him a priority list to work from so that he’s always working on the most important task.

While you won’t need to pay your AI, he does have needs-namely he can’t work without food! In fact you may even find that Mike just flat out won’t work if he’s hungry.

We recommend checking out your new AI related placeable list to get him set up and ready to live with you.











CHANGED

Meat dropped from animals has been decreased

Removed Fish Oil from town loot tables

Food will no longer restore HP

Electrical relay now costs 1 Iron and 1 Copper Ingot

Added

Repair kit

Watermelon crate and Pumpkin crate (No perish time will pass while items are in the crate)

Two new AI specific houses were added to the Itempedia

Small Medkit

New Wire Pole

New Barbed Wire Fence

Frogs

Antibiotic















Bug Fixes

BUGFIX- Fixed the inability for the player to pick up dead animals under the water.

BUGFIX-Placeable objects such as stands and gates for example would damage spike if overlapped.

BUGFIX-Fixed bug where some placeables would consume an entire stack of oil cans even when half the quantity would have refilled it.

BUGFIX-Stone Grinder bug where it would not restart automatically if players removed sand/fragments from it.

BUGFIX-Deleting the Jack O Lantern would not return the pumpkin correctly, the pumpkin was placed in my normal inventory as an invisible 1x1 item and should have been spawned on the ground

BUGFIX-When upgrading to cement, the corner ceiling said it required 5 cement but it took 6.

BUGFIX-When upgrading to bricks, the corner door frame said it required 10 dry bricks but it took 6.

BUGFIX-When upgrading to bricks, the corner window wall said it required 14 dry bricks but it took 8.

BUGFIX-AI Health setting for goats did not, the default value was not getting overwritten by the players selection.

BUGFIX-Oil Lamps could not be placed on the outside of Corner Window Frames.

BUGFIX-Moving furniture and placeables would result in lamps not being able to placed on them. For example, the oil lamp could be placed on a newly created table but not after the table was moved.