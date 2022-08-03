Fish A.I. update and new fish species added

Updated fish A.I. so that they won't spawn on top of rocks or below/in/on terrain.

Increased fish A.I. polling rate so that they can spot obstacles and water depth faster. This should prevent them from trying to swim on land!

Increased the turning rate of all sharks so that they can get out of tight spots a bit easier.

Added Stingrays to the available fish pool - pun intended!

Sharks and Rays can now dive below the surface. Rays will tend to swim at the bottom more often but can still be seen at the surface. Sharks will prefer the surface but can dive and swim at the ocean floor.

Sharks and Rays will now spawn at a random size so you'll see a bit more variation between individual fish of the same species.