 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Powerboat VR update for 3 August 2022

Fish A.I. update and new fish species added

Share · View all patches · Build 9247445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Updated fish A.I. so that they won't spawn on top of rocks or below/in/on terrain.

  2. Increased fish A.I. polling rate so that they can spot obstacles and water depth faster. This should prevent them from trying to swim on land!

  3. Increased the turning rate of all sharks so that they can get out of tight spots a bit easier.

  4. Added Stingrays to the available fish pool - pun intended!

  5. Sharks and Rays can now dive below the surface. Rays will tend to swim at the bottom more often but can still be seen at the surface. Sharks will prefer the surface but can dive and swim at the ocean floor.

  6. Sharks and Rays will now spawn at a random size so you'll see a bit more variation between individual fish of the same species.

  7. Increased the number of concurrent Sharks/Rays from 2 to 10 so that there is more chance you will see them seeing as they can now hide from you below the surface!

Known Bugs
Colliding with Rays/Sharks can cause them to shoot off in a random direction at something approaching Mach 10! Not sure why that is at the moment so try not to hit them!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1470271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link