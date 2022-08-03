[1.5.40663] Water, Aggro and Resource Balance Patch

The fist balance patch addresses the most major issues we've identified so far. Please keep your feedback coming so we can adjust the experience as we go.

Balance

Increased Water stored on player from 10 minutes to 15 minutes

Decreased water consumption by 33%

Reduced aggro range on most mob camps unless attacked first

Increased Walker wings HP to ~2.5x

Increased Range of Grappling Hooks by 20%

increased Reel in speed for grappling hooks by 40%

Decreased Respawn timer when spawning without water on walker

Added range finder schematics to canyon to allow spotting the harder challenges from afar

Reduced Skirmisher/Javelin Thrower Aim, Projectile Speed and damage vs players

Increased drop of backpack schematics on cradle

Added medium chest schematics to canyon drops

Removed hide requirement from Dinghy Wings, using Fiberweave instead

Removed Cattail requirement from Brittle Bone Armor, added hide requirement instead

Rebalanced Rupu scattershots to have more drag, less velocity, less damage and a higher ark

Removed Rope requirement from Firefly wings, reduced the other costs

Made redwood harvestable by chitin axes and above

Reduced firefly upgrade cost

Reduced cost of Wooden walls from 18 wood, 12 fiber to 6 wood, 14 fiber

Changed Nurr armor from medium to soft

Fixes

Fixed not being able to loot people on pvp tile

Fixed Rupu throwers damaging bases

Fixed Rupu Fortress spawning in travel area

Fixed lots of server and client crashes

Fixed hoist attachments

Fixed griefing exploit of preventing travel