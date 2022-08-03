[1.5.40663] Water, Aggro and Resource Balance Patch

The fist balance patch addresses the most major issues we've identified so far. Please keep your feedback coming so we can adjust the experience as we go.
Balance
Increased Water stored on player from 10 minutes to 15 minutes
Decreased water consumption by 33%
Reduced aggro range on most mob camps unless attacked first
Increased Walker wings HP to ~2.5x
Increased Range of Grappling Hooks by 20%
increased Reel in speed for grappling hooks by 40%
Decreased Respawn timer when spawning without water on walker
Added range finder schematics to canyon to allow spotting the harder challenges from afar
Reduced Skirmisher/Javelin Thrower Aim, Projectile Speed and damage vs players
Increased drop of backpack schematics on cradle
Added medium chest schematics to canyon drops
Removed hide requirement from Dinghy Wings, using Fiberweave instead
Removed Cattail requirement from Brittle Bone Armor, added hide requirement instead
Rebalanced Rupu scattershots to have more drag, less velocity, less damage and a higher ark
Removed Rope requirement from Firefly wings, reduced the other costs
Made redwood harvestable by chitin axes and above
Reduced firefly upgrade cost
Reduced cost of Wooden walls from 18 wood, 12 fiber to 6 wood, 14 fiber
Changed Nurr armor from medium to soft
Fixes
Fixed not being able to loot people on pvp tile
Fixed Rupu throwers damaging bases
Fixed Rupu Fortress spawning in travel area
Fixed lots of server and client crashes
Fixed hoist attachments
Fixed griefing exploit of preventing travel
