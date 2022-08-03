Patch v1.1

This patch is a quick fix for the following issues.
Fixed inventory bug that caused the game to freeze.
Fixed hot-spot issues.
Fixed end-puzzle bug.
Fixed inconsistencies with the cursor.
Changed files in this update