The Silent Sky Part I update for 3 August 2022

Patch v1.1

Patch v1.1

Build 9247274

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is a quick fix for the following issues.

Fixed inventory bug that caused the game to freeze.
Fixed hot-spot issues.
Fixed end-puzzle bug.
Fixed inconsistencies with the cursor.

