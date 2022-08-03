 Skip to content

The Silent Sky Part I update for 3 August 2022

Patch v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9247253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is a quick fix for the following issues.

Fixed inventory bug, that cased the game to freeze in some cases.
Fixed some hot-spot issues.
Fixed end-puzzle bug.
Fixed animation issues.
Fixed some inconsistencies with the cursor.

