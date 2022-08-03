Fret Smasher v0.34 A2 Is Here!

This update adds quite a bit to the game from further customisation options, leaderboards to changes to the player hit logic.

Customisation

First we have a brand new theme players can select. This theme was created for one of our steamer partners over on Trovo, I_AM_DOMINATOR. The theme is a mix of greens and purples and works best when a purple HyperFlux highway is used.

Additional features include themes now having the ability to swap out UI elements and said UI elements can now be dragged around on your screen to new positions. You can also now change the highway length and bump up the highway speed to 100!

Hit Logic

The game's hit logic has received an upgrade with combo recovery being easier than ever before! The infinite frontend cheat can also be used freely with scores now having full score saving. For the more competitive players, you can view additional stats on the results by pressing blue and see how accurate your hit timings were.

Did you play with the Pro FC Mode and had a really hard time? The brutality of the mode has been reduced with the following changes:

Hit window 80ms -> 100ms | FAS 30ms -> 37.5ms | SAH 53.3ms -> 66.6ms

Leaderboards and Achievements

We're not on Steam for nothing. You can now earn Steam achievements and upload scores to the Steam leaderboards. Leaderboards can be viewed by pressing orange on a song. You can also view them directly on your Steam profile in the game's stats.

Wrapping things up

Finally we have all sorts of bug fixes and adjustments made to the game that will improve your gameplay experience. As usual, if you spot a bug, report it to our Discord server or contact us on our website.

Change-log:

[ADDITIONS]

NEW Steam Achievements - 30 total achievements with more to be added soon.

NEW Leaderboards - Upload your highscores to a leaderboard and view the top scores by pressing ORANGE on a song

NEW Highway length setting - Adjust the overall highway length from 30% - 1000%

NEW Countdown timer

NEW Active modifier icon in score saving

NEW Active cheats icon in score saving

NEW More Stats in Results! - Observe your note timing accuracy by pressing BLUE

NEW Sounds - Player join/leave, Battle Power Attack/Gain, Star Gain, Star Max

NEW For Themes - Scorebox UI support, and new colour options

NEW Input Viewer - A more flashy input viewer to have on display with input counts. Useful for streaming or for reporting bugs.

NEW Custom UI Positions! - Drag gameplay UI elements around (Score, Highscore chaser, & Input Viewer)

NEW Whammy Speed - Set the speed of the whammy animation in the settings

NEW I_AM_DOMINATOR Theme - This is an all green & purple theme created for one of our Stream partners

NEW 3 HyperFlux Highways - Purple Swirls, Pink Swirls and Purple Streaks.

[BUG FIXES]

Fixed an issue causing the icon for Keys to not display in results

Fixed an issue with career rivals locked to the same instrument as the player

Fixed an issue causing the hit window display to not display the correct size when on varying song speeds

Fixed an issue preventing beatline textures in themes from being applied to beatlines in the initial beatline object pool

Fixed an issue causing sustains that are dropped or completed on specific highway speeds having an incorrect sustain start position

Fixed an issue causing the strum after hopo timer (SAH) to not trigger on hopos/taps hit using the infinite frontend

Fixed an issue causing sustains held to completion on video offsets greater than 0 appearing cut off as if there's more to the sustain that was left unhit

Fixed an issue causing lyrics and section times to drift on songs with BPM changes

[ADJUSTMENTS]