Build 9247200 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

After a couple of smaller hotfix patches, here is a patch that introduces a new features and fixes two problems that were reported.

Game now has a "Feebback" button in the menu - you can send feedback and/or bug reports using this tool!

Fixed bug: Mouse Position sometimes having an offset after changing resolution/fullscreen settings.

Fixed bug: Sometimes a wave is not finished because an enemy is stuck off-screen.

Thank you for playing!