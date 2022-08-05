We are back with Patch #9! Once again this is a bug fix patch! No incredible new features 😞 but a load of bug fixes 😃 to things which our wonderful fantabulous players have reported on our Discord 📡 Thank you as always for your support!

💡 New Features

Not really a new "feature" per se, but Chris has made it a bit more intuitive when scrap is consumed from around the city. Now it will fly from around the city (or warehouses) to items you pull out of the store, just to make it more clear that pulling items from the store consumes scrap. 📉📈

Not really a new feature either, but trashed decor items now correctly return a portion of their scrap cost to the player! 💸

The largest facilities (that need 3 interests to work) are now locked until you actually have 3 interests - hopefully this will lead to less issues for new players! 🏢

👾 Bug Fixes

Fixed some issues with overly bright lights

Fixed an issue with homes losing their colouration if you remove or re-add decorations during construction.

Addressed some localisation errors.

Fixed a problem where a folk's home heart would never come back if you TNT'ed the home and then rebuilt it.

Fixed an issue with the “Has seen 5 items” heart disappearing

Fixed an issue with the “Been to Birthday party” heart not saving

Fixed a rare problem where folk would try and get scrap that had fallen into space.

Fixed an issue with the Warehouse job - folk now also collect scrap from Refineries properly.

Defence stations now correctly cease to function if the power station is destroyed.

Fixed an issue with Facility banners incorrectly displaying "Put Back" for certain decor items.

Changed behaviour of construction folk so they can again pull scrap from Warehouses even if they're not accessible.

Fixed an issue with Defence Beacon folk continuing to work even after the Beacon was destroyed.

We would love to hear from you and see your cities! Come by our Discord to say hi and share your city images with our wonderful community of players:

👉 https://linktr.ee/MoonModeGames

Thanks for playing Spacefolk City! 👋

Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode