RealRTCW 4.0 Update

Hello RTCW community! What's up?

Today marks the 15th Anniversary of original RTCW release on Steam. And on this day we decided to unleash the new massive update for RealRTCW.

The main focus of RealRTCW 4.0 - is polishing, adding QOL features and fixing bugs. Where is it coming from?

3.0 versions showed their lack of stability when it comes to handling big addons like "The Victors" or "Enemy Territory: Single Player" - crashes, fps drops, overall instability.

With that in mind I decided to sit down and take a closer look at my work and see if I can optimize it to the max. So, what's new in 4.0?

New HUD, Improved Menus navigation

A new highly customizable HUD made by _WilliamFaure is definitely a gem along 4.0 changes.

Health/Armor values can be displayed with bars/digits/both. Stamina bar, diary notifications, ammo and weapon iconcs can be removed entirely and separately!

In addition to the new HUD - I reorganized all menus to make them easier to navigate and change needed options. A lot of previously missing options were added too!



New Enemy Types

Exclusive console enemies - Occult Priests and X-Shepherds are making their entrance in RealRTCW 4.0.

Massive thanks to the _Yoshik, Hellbaron, WilliamFaure and Eugeny for making it possible!

In addition to that Yoshik also provided a fantastic German Shepherd model - so prepare to meet those in the game too! New enemies are optional and can be turned off/on separately through the menu.



Rewards System for finding Secrets

Yet another part of missing console content is now available on PC.

Now, finding the secret areas is not entirely pointless. Because you will recieve specific set of rewards for finding ALL secrets on the specific level.

This includes weapons, ammo, armor, health and inventory items!

Rewards system is optional and can be turned off if you prefer classic PC experience.



Further weapons visuals improvements

In RealRTCW 4.0 I decided to finalize all of my High Definition weapon models efforts.

All animations were revised and improved with many minor improvements and collision fixes.

A few animations were remade from scratch. Hands pose on all weapons was remade from total zero.

And some weapons like PPSH, TT33, Mosin and Snooper received new models.

You can look at the final result in the video below:



New pickup items models

99% of the pickup items models were replaced with new High Quality ones.

This includes food, ammo pouches and boxes and inventory items.



Weapon Arsenal Types

You can now switch between three types of arsenal:

Classic - features only stock RTCW arsenal.

RealRTCW - features stock guns + all RealRTCW weapons. Default value.

RealRTCW+ET - adds Nade Launcher, Gas Grenade, Airstrike and Browning MG.

AI Reinforcements

Wanna spice it up with increased amount of enemies? Go ahead and try new "Additional enemies" option. You can set it to "more" or "even more" enemies values.

Expanded modding possibilities

In RealRTCW 4.0 I decided to make modding more accessible for the casual players.

Let's say, you don't like the balance. Maybe StG44 is too strong? Or lopers are too tough for your taste?

With the introduction of .weap and .aidefaults files - you can easily change weapon parameters and AI attributes by simply editing text files! Before it involved source code.

Take a peak into z_zzrealrtcw_scripts.pk3 and see by yourself! .pk3 can be opened with any .zip archiver.

In addition to that AI attributes like accuracy, health, reaction time, etc. are now randomized in certain range, depening on the difficulty level. So every walkthrough will be unique in a way. Ranges can be defined in .aidefaults as well.



New languages available! Improved localization system

In addition to the English and Russian versions - French and Ukrainian translations are now available!

All translations were made with the usage of improved key-value based system, which allows translators to easily translate the game by simply editing text files! All files what you need to localize are now located in z_realrtcw_localization.pk3

If you wanna translate RealRTCW to your language - go ahead and contact me if you need any help. Once you finished - we could possibly upload it to the Steam!

Steam Rich Presence

Your friends on Steam will now see what level and on what difficulty you are playing.

Addons support is included!



Important bug fixes

RealRTCW 4.0 fixed a whole heap of long-present bugs.

Just take a look at the list:

OpenAL lipsync improved. No more NPCs with chaotically flapping mounths.

Prevent firing flamethrower and tesla in noclip or when leaning or when underwater.

Akimbo Colt muzzleflash is now working properly.

Wrong angle on deathcam fixed.

Stamina depletion rate is now independent from the max fps value.

Added clip check for the scoped weapons to prevent reloading with full clip.

Phantom weapon icons bug fixed. This allowed me to merge ETSP weapons into the main game.

Fixed health and armor bars getting out of their limits during overheal.

Fix low quality of the UI and levelshots on opengl1 renderer.

giveinventory script command now properly affects holdable items.

Added missing subtitles on tram and sfm levels.

Fixed very specific Dam crash.

Fixed a lot of signal 11 crashes. This one was an experience destroyer for many of ya.

New Addon available - Axis Vengeance

A few months ago Kane_Peterson released a new single-player campaign called Axis Vengeance.

It allows you to see a story from another perspective by playing as a German soldier. You can check it out on Steam Workshop.

And I guess this is it. There is still a few misc features I didn't mentioned. If you want - you can check out the full changelog on Steam Forums.

Enjoy!

RTCW Psycho

WolfETPLayer