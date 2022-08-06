Update 08-05-2022

General
- Hugh Neutron joins the battle as a DLC character!
Balance
-
Universal
- Reworked interaction calculations to ensure consistent outcomes
- RPS
- Neither player suffers any hitlag whatsoever
- Base stun frames increased from 30 to 60
- Percentage penalty multiplier decreased from 0.5 to 0.3
- Warning color overlay to indicate stun ending now appears later (20f → 30f)
- Losing RPS no longer causes the character to slowly fall, they'll just be dazed in whatever location they interacted in
- Spinout no longer forces a character to leave the ground
- Stunturn will actively turn the player horizontally similar to how spinout turns the character vertically
- Now considered an “OnHit” interaction
- Inactive hitboxes changed from single capsule to mirroring hurtbox values
- Inactive hitboxes persist throughout the active hitbox states, disappear when the active attack fully ends
- Fixed bug causing momentum to be retained even after losing a stock
- Initiating an air-taunt while holding another player will cause that held character’s grab-escape state to be fully actionable
- Picking up an item with light attack no longer requires the user to also hold down
- Halved the speed at which a character can be pushed
- Destroying/Reflecting a projectile will now cause the attacker & projectile to incur whatever base hitlag the projectile would’ve caused on-hit
-
Characters
