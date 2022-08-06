 Skip to content

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 6 August 2022

Update 08-05-2022

Build 9246948

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Hugh Neutron joins the battle as a DLC character!

Balance

  • Universal

    • Reworked interaction calculations to ensure consistent outcomes
    • RPS
    • Neither player suffers any hitlag whatsoever
    • Base stun frames increased from 30 to 60
    • Percentage penalty multiplier decreased from 0.5 to 0.3
    • Warning color overlay to indicate stun ending now appears later (20f → 30f)
    • Losing RPS no longer causes the character to slowly fall, they'll just be dazed in whatever location they interacted in
    • Spinout no longer forces a character to leave the ground
    • Stunturn will actively turn the player horizontally similar to how spinout turns the character vertically
    • Now considered an “OnHit” interaction
    • Inactive hitboxes changed from single capsule to mirroring hurtbox values
    • Inactive hitboxes persist throughout the active hitbox states, disappear when the active attack fully ends
    • Fixed bug causing momentum to be retained even after losing a stock
    • Initiating an air-taunt while holding another player will cause that held character’s grab-escape state to be fully actionable
    • Picking up an item with light attack no longer requires the user to also hold down
    • Halved the speed at which a character can be pushed
    • Destroying/Reflecting a projectile will now cause the attacker & projectile to incur whatever base hitlag the projectile would’ve caused on-hit

  • Characters

    • Spongebob
    • Patrick
    • Sandy
    • Aang
    • Toph
    • Korra
    • Leonardo
    • Michelangelo
    • April O’Neil
    • Shredder
    • Lincoln Loud
    • Lucy Loud
    • Ren & Stimpy
    • Powdered Toast Man
    • Nigel Thornberry
    • Danny Phantom
    • Reptar
    • Helga
    • Zim
    • CatDog
    • Oblina
    • Garfield

