Cross of Auria update for 3 August 2022

6.2.0.2 - Bug Fixes

6.2.0.2 [Build #144, Release Date: August 03, 2022]
Bug Reports:

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Orcs would spawn and Amaya's dialogue would play before the event of the Orc War in Lvell. It should be possible now to continue forward.

Updates & Changes:

  • Electrogenic class now requires level 99 Paladin to be unlocked.

Other:

  • The Zodiac Overwatch can be entered from the Veil. Without the DLC installed, this location is empty. Tentative release date for Battle Series X is Friday, August 05, 2022.

