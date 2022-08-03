6.2.0.2 - Bug Fixes

6.2.0.2 [Build #144, Release Date: August 03, 2022]
Bug Reports:
- The fastest way to report a bug is @ https://www.facebook.com/CrossOfAuria.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Orcs would spawn and Amaya's dialogue would play before the event of the Orc War in Lvell. It should be possible now to continue forward.
Updates & Changes:
- Electrogenic class now requires level 99 Paladin to be unlocked.
Other:
- The Zodiac Overwatch can be entered from the Veil. Without the DLC installed, this location is empty. Tentative release date for Battle Series X is Friday, August 05, 2022.
Changed files in this update