Firestone Idle RPG update for 3 August 2022

New Enemy System

Build 9246917 · Last edited by Wendy

Version 6.2.1
What's New:

New:

  • The first phase of the new enemy system has been added into the game with new more polished graphics and higher variety.
  • Some of the new Enemies have more than 1 attack animation.

Changes:

  • The popup that you can switch servers has been redesigned to accommodate information about your characters on other servers.
  • The event information popup after the offline earnings has been removed so that you get faster into battle.
  • Further optimizations on the sound system and more sounds have been added into the game.

Fixes:

  • Fixed the time zone bug that was noticeable in New Zealand.
  • The hotkeys will not work when settings popup is open.
  • Fixed the issue that some people were removed from the leaderboard.
  • Fixed several minor bugs.

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/

