Version 6.2.1
What's New:
New:
- The first phase of the new enemy system has been added into the game with new more polished graphics and higher variety.
- Some of the new Enemies have more than 1 attack animation.
Changes:
- The popup that you can switch servers has been redesigned to accommodate information about your characters on other servers.
- The event information popup after the offline earnings has been removed so that you get faster into battle.
- Further optimizations on the sound system and more sounds have been added into the game.
Fixes:
- Fixed the time zone bug that was noticeable in New Zealand.
- The hotkeys will not work when settings popup is open.
- Fixed the issue that some people were removed from the leaderboard.
- Fixed several minor bugs.
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/
Changed files in this update