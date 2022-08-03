 Skip to content

Gem Rifts update for 3 August 2022

Update 0.15 - Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9246551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again,

I fixed a problem with the guardians spawns of "Tranquil Valley".
There was also a small chance of getting an error message when placing buildings on top of workers or guardians.

Till next update,
André

Changed files in this update

Depot 1801671
  • Loading history…
