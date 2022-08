Version 0.623 Alpha *Experimental*

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added missing popup messages

Images

■ Added some blur effects to menues, makes easier to read texts

Multiplayer

■ Reworked network code for multiplayer

■ Improved network traffic for multiplayer

■ Synced held actor

■ Synced attached items to other item

■ Synced vehicle hud

■ Synced shoppingbay

■ Synced loadingbay

■ Synced inventory items

■ Synced fill values for items

■ Synced object "barrier01"

■ Synced object "claimboard01"

■ Synced object "container01"

■ Synced object "container02"

■ Synced object "dumpster01"

■ Synced object "fireplace01"

■ Synced object "mobilhome01"

■ Synced item "tent01"

■ Synced item "oillamp01"

■ Synced item "bed01"

■ Synced item "skillet01"

■ Synced item "storagerack01"

■ Synced item "storagerack02"

■ Synced item "storagerack03"

■ Synced item "weightingscale01"

■ Synced item "weightingscale02"

■ Synced item "worklight01"

■ Synced item "worklight02"

■ Synced item "table01"

■ Synced item "table02"

■ Synced item "beacon01"

■ Synced item "beacon02"

■ Synced item "beacon03"

■ Synced item "paper boxes"

■ Synced item "usablebox01"

■ Synced item "usablebox02"

■ Synced item "usablebox03"

■ Synced item "wood boxes"

■ Synced item "bucket01"

■ Synced item "bucket02"

■ Synced item "bucket03"

■ Synced item "bucket04"

■ Synced item "bucket05"

■ Synced item "goldtable01"

■ Synced item "handshovel01"

■ Synced item "shovel01"

■ Synced item "shovel02"

■ Synced item "shovel03"

■ Synced item "higbanker01"

■ Synced item "washingplantportable01"

■ Synced item "washingplantportable02"

■ Synced item "helmet01"

■ Synced item "flashlight01"

■ Synced item "headlight01"

■ Synced item "lid01"

■ Synced item "hammer01"

■ Synced item "goldbar01"

■ Synced item "mold01"

■ Synced item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Synced item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Synced item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Synced item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Synced item "goldnugget01"

■ Synced item "minersmoss"

■ Synced item "bottleS"

■ Synced item "bottleM"

■ Synced item "bottleL"

■ Synced item "funnel01"

■ Synced item "safe01"

■ Synced item "waterbasin01"

■ Synced item "waterbasin02"

■ Synced item "waterbasin03"

■ Synced item "waterbasin04"

■ Synced item "waterbasin05"

■ Synced item "waterbasinframe01"

■ Synced item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Synced item "goldpan01"

■ Synced item "metaldetector01"

■ Synced vehicle "buggy01"

■ Synced vehicle "buggy02"

■ Synced vehicle "pickup01"

■ Synced vehicle "pickup02"

■ Synced vehicle "truck01"

■ Synced vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Synced vehicle "campervan01"

■ Synced vehicle "excavator01"

■ Synced vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Synced trailer "trailer01"

■ Synced trailer "conveyorbelt01"

■ Fixed error with kick players

■ Fixed error with can not close chat window while player on desktop

■ Fixed error with can not start driving with a vehicle for clients

Functionality

■ Added function to show players on minimap

■ Added function to show vehicles on minimap

■ Added function to mark host with star on playerlist

■ Added function to mark host with star behind playername

■ Added function to block pickup item, if another player use this item

Changed

■ Changed weather interval

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with some clothes

■ Fixed error with show bugreports on tablet

■ Fixed error with did not to show current player position on worldmap

■ Fixed error with show multiple items, if player has one inventory slot active

■ Fixed error with load voxel edits if player in a vehicle

■ Fixed error with item explosion, if player reach the physic range

■ Fixed error with show marker inside a vehicle

■ Fixed error with show correct marker location on compass

■ Fixed error with wrong character scale after exit the vehicle

■ Fixed error with show blank keybindings in help panels

Improvements

■ Improved performance for all objects

■ Improved performance for all items

■ Improved performance for all vehicles

■ Improved performance for all trailers

■ Improved movements for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved lights for all vehicles

Savegame

■ Fixed error with load last physic value after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with attach trailer after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with did not attach items to other items after loading the savegame

Replaced

■ Replaced handbrake for trailer "conveyorbelt01"

Removed

■ Removed function to reset items on tablet