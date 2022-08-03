 Skip to content

Shinobi Warfare update for 3 August 2022

Version 1.011

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.011 is now available!

Release Notes:

  • Clan Quick Attack Minigame (shoot the dummy)
  • 6 Jutsu Presets
  • New Story mode in the game (currently on first 6 missions / 3 special missions lv 1, 2, 5)
  • New Battle backgrounds

