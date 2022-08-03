Version 1.011 is now available!
Release Notes:
- Clan Quick Attack Minigame (shoot the dummy)
- 6 Jutsu Presets
- New Story mode in the game (currently on first 6 missions / 3 special missions lv 1, 2, 5)
- New Battle backgrounds
