This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Adventurers!

New World Update 1.6.1 downtime will begin at 11:00PM PT (6:00AM UTC) on August 3 and includes fixes to Azoth Vials.

Expeditions

Tempest’s Heart

Fixed an issue that caused players in both the Normal and Mutated versions of Tempest’s Heart to still accrue durability damage.

General

We are temporarily raising the maximum daily Expedition limit from 15 to 25. We have found an issue where 3v3 PvP Arenas are consuming run counts, so we have bumped up the total personal allotment while we work on a permanent fix. This extra allotment will be lowered back down when the fix is brought to Live.

Combat/AI

Notable Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused some ability passives, status effects, and perk activation cooldowns to reset when swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong drops to appear from enemies in Siren's Stand.

Fixed an issue that caused several weapon AoE abilities to not cause damage when impacting against terrain.

War

Adjusted collision around the War Camp to prevent players from climbing over walls.

UX/UI/Social

General

A special Fishing Event pop-up modal will display every weekend throughout the Fishing and Music Double XP Event.

Salvage/Repair

Fixed an issue that caused salvaging items while at maximum repair parts to not work when using hotkeys.

Fixed an issue that caused the salvaging function to unintentionally consume additional items.

Vials of Azoth have been re-enabled for use, including salvage.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from salvaging additional Azoth Vials if they were capped. It will now only let you salvage enough to put you at cap and will not over-salvage, preventing waste.

World Experience

Summer Medleyfaire Event

Added a unique event background for the Aeternum Sturgeon Hotspot tooltip.

Musical Instruments

The “Unstuck” function is now disabled when playing an instrument in a Musical Performance.

Exploration

Corrected names and description text on a few Points of Interest throughout the world.

Due to timing, Localization has not been updated to reflect every PoI change made — this will be fixed in a coming patch. Thank you for your patience.

Fixed the boundary of Tres Campos Point of Interest so that it appears correctly in the world.

Fixed an issue that caused Admiral Blackpowder's drops to show up on another AI's loot pool.

Quests

Corrected objective and location names for the quests “Dagger in the Mist” and “All That Remains.”

Corrected quest pin locations for lore notes related to the quest “Stories Among Ships.”

Thanks for your support! We'll see you in Aeternum.