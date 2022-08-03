Age of Undead update to version 1.0.3!

Hello, Generals!

This summer is extremely hot in Italy! How are things on your end?

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.3:

At your request, we have implemented the possibility of adding the selected units to an already existing group of units .

For example, if you have created a group by selecting troops and pressing “Left Ctrl + 1”, you can now add more troops to it.

How do you do it? Select the troops you want to add and then press Left Shift + the number of the group you want to add them to.

Previously, if you assigned multiple constructions to a sapper, he would abandon the one he was currently building to go to the last one you gave him to.

You let us know this dynamic was not very loved, so we transformed it in a “traditional” way: now the sapper will go to the first construction you place , moving on to the others only when he finishes the first one.

Another change following your report: we have inverted the colors of the weapon selected in First Person Support to make the control more intuitive.

Many have reported the Rifleman and Machine gunner are too similar.

We would like to make the Machine gunner a sort of Rifleman suitable for closer combat. With this in mind, we have changed the range and normal damage.

KNOW ISSUES:

Some have encountered this problem when playing as Infected in the Campaign: victory in some types of battles will result in a defeat once you return to the Campaign map.

We did some tests, but we didn't encounter this problem, so if this happens to you, please give us as much information as possible to fix the bug. Thank you very much!

We have a lot of new ideas in mind, guys, but first, we want to make the gameplay as smooth as possible.

We would love to hear if you have new ideas on how to balance the various units!

Another small favor we'd like to ask you if you haven't done it already is to leave a short review of the game on the store page to increase the feedback for other future Generals!

Thanks, friends!