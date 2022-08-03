Update Notes for Aug 3

Three letter words now swap properly

Scoring 10 letter common card in Coop no longer crashes game

Sped up how long it shows a condition is not being met

Copied multiplier cards not award proper points

Card "A" with the ability to draw if first letter, no longer awards when it is not the first card

Player can no longer target a nonadjacent card when making them into wilds

+1 per vowel in word now considers wilds changed into vowels

Bot targeting cards to triple now doesn't freeze the game

Card Changes:

3 Cent A had wrong effect

6 Cent Wild is suppose to be a W

7 Cent K was missing effect

7 Cent K had wrong condition and effect

7 Cent X missing triple effect