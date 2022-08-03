 Skip to content

Paperback Vol. 2 update for 3 August 2022

Update Notes for Aug 3

Build 9246384

Three letter words now swap properly
Scoring 10 letter common card in Coop no longer crashes game
Sped up how long it shows a condition is not being met
Copied multiplier cards not award proper points
Card "A" with the ability to draw if first letter, no longer awards when it is not the first card
Player can no longer target a nonadjacent card when making them into wilds
+1 per vowel in word now considers wilds changed into vowels
Bot targeting cards to triple now doesn't freeze the game

Card Changes:

3 Cent A had wrong effect
6 Cent Wild is suppose to be a W
7 Cent K was missing effect
7 Cent K had wrong condition and effect
7 Cent X missing triple effect

