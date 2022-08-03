Greetings Commanders!

I am really excited to announce that Star Valor is Out of Early Access!

Four years have passed and a lot of hard work has been put on it, and I can't stress enough that I haven't done this alone. Since the beginning of Early Access, the community has been nothing but awesome! I've met many great people and I'm proud to say that most of them are still here, playing, chatting and having fun. Yes, the game is complete and is finally launching, however, it is definitely not done. I will be expanding the game further, either through normal updates, DLCs with additional content, or both. The community deserves it, and as I always say, I love doing it!

I have so many people to thank for... so I'll actually make a video for it, soon :)

Don't forget to check my Patreon page if you like my work and would like to contribute a little more, at /laious on Patreon

So... Development continues, the universe is expanding and possibilities are endless! What's going to be your next story in Star Valor?

NOTE: Missing translations will be added in the following weeks. Sorry about that.

Now, to the Patch Notes: