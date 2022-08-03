IMPORTANT!
After downloading the update, errors are possible in old saves! To avoid errors, you should clean the game worlds separately or reset all game progress in the settings menu!
What's new?!
- Now skills are pumped passively! (Passive skill leveling directly depends on what your subordinate is doing, for example, if he runs a lot, then his running skill will grow)
- Now construction is tied to the skill level of the builder!
- Now the minimap darkens when night falls, and objects with light are highlighted on it!
- Now the list of friends is displayed in the main menu, you can see which of your friends are online, visit their profile or invite them to the game!
- Added screen resolution settings and support for windowed/fullscreen modes!
- Now the speed of time can be changed by buttons 1,2,3. (With Shift held down if you have selected buildings/characters) [only if you have DLC!]
- Sounds now play when some buildings are selected!
- Expanded animations for going to the toilet for different genders!
- The amount of food found in wastelands has been reduced.
- Bugs fixed!
Changed files in this update