Experimental Update - Metal Terror Patch #3

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published a patch to the experimental branch of the game that addresses some of the most common issues reported by the community. Thank you for the reports and apologies for all the issues you have experienced. If you have run into any of the following problems, you can try downloading the experimental version and seeing if the issue has been fixed.

Since we haven’t fully finished testing this update yet. We strongly recommend you to back up your save files before moving onto the experimental branch.

How to join the experimental branch:

create a backup copy of your save folder (Documents/The Riftbreaker)

disable Steam Cloud save backup

go to your Steam Library

right-click on The Riftbreaker

select 'Properties,’ then 'Betas,’ and use the following password: IknowWhatImDoing

After that, you will be able to choose 'experimental' from the drop-down menu. Download the update, play the game and let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: #rb-experimental-feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your feedback.

The Riftbreaker - Metal Terror Patch #3, Experimental, August 3rd 2022. Binaries #573, Package #196 Changelog:

Fixed an issue with calculating the DPS values of modded weapons. Previously, damage over time was not taken into account.

Fixed an issue with loot effects that caused the game to crash occasionally.

Fixed the localizations of damage types on the Database screen.

Added a missing area damage icon to damage numbers.

Changed the visual effects of building cubes. They look better and are much less performance-hungry. We also fixed their effect attachment points.

Fixed drone healing effects - they will no longer become unattached from drones and float towards the player.

Many fixes to Japanese and Chinese localizations

Fixed a crash that occurred in the inventory screen.

Disassembling a weapon with a mod installed will no longer remove that mod. This change prevents some crashes in the inventory screen.

Plus additional fixes for smaller bugs and obscure crashes.

EXOR Studios