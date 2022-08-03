Juliana Update Hotfix

Characters
Juliana
- Increased Dexterous Dancing Distance
Stages
Pyramids
- Fixed Players Not Respawning when dying through the Blastzone
Azure Pits
- Fixed Players Not Respawning when dying through the Blastzone
Changed files in this update