Codename Prodigy update for 3 August 2022

Juliana Update Hotfix

Build 9246080

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Characters

Juliana

  • Increased Dexterous Dancing Distance

Stages

Pyramids

  • Fixed Players Not Respawning when dying through the Blastzone

Azure Pits

  • Fixed Players Not Respawning when dying through the Blastzone

Changed files in this update

Depot 1608311
