When you start up the game, and select New Game or Continue, the client will go through a 1 minute loading period where it will look like the game froze when it hasn't. This loading screen will make it more clear that the game is simply loading the appropriate files and that your game isn't crashing.
Isolania update for 3 August 2022
Added Loading Screen
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update