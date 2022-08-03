 Skip to content

Isolania update for 3 August 2022

Added Loading Screen

Share · View all patches · Build 9246073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When you start up the game, and select New Game or Continue, the client will go through a 1 minute loading period where it will look like the game froze when it hasn't. This loading screen will make it more clear that the game is simply loading the appropriate files and that your game isn't crashing.

