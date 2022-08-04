NEW CARDS

Feng the Wanderer





Rampant Growth





Players who waste 3 mana in a row by being idle while at 10 mana will have a bot take over playing for them until they return. This is set to 10 mana wasted during mana frenzy. In a future patch we intend to implement similar functionality for players who disconnect or leave.

Extended total permitted load time, in an effort to further reduce the chance of timeouts happening when loading into matches

BUFF

Volco

While only one unit is affected by Burn the Bridge, damage increases by 100%

A.I.M. Bot

Tech cost for both activated abilities: 40 > 30

The secondary activated ability now summons two Gn4ts with marksmanship instead of giving haste.

Bazooka Scrat

Damage: 225 > 250

Chief Ice Breaker Bolf

Attack Speed: 2.2 > 2.0

Damage: 100 > 90

Every third attack will Freeze the target.

Making the most boring legendary in the game be less boring.

Grasping Thorns

Damage: 200 > 220

Duration: 8 > 10

Mar’Dred, Prince of Nightmares

Attack Speed: 2.0 > 1.8

Priestess

Will now stop to attack whenever there are no healable friendly units within her range.

Rimargaal, Scourge of the Summit

Rimefyre is now True Damage.

It really should have always been True Damage, in hindsight this is such an obvious thing.

Sewer Scrat

Poison duration: 2.0 > 2.5

Shroom Puff

Reduced spawn area for Growthburst Shrooms, making it less likely that Shrooms spawn in a location that units can’t reach.

Spiritmancer

Mana Cost: 5 > 4

Sun Burn

Damage: 100 > 130

Wardancers

Health: 120 > 130

NERF

Morellia

Book of the Dead: mana cost 0 > 1

Skeletons Page: mana cost 1 > 0

Drain Life Page: mana cost 1 > 0

Forbidden Knowledge Page: mana cost 1 > 0

The main impetus for this is that spirits were somewhat overused. However it also enables us to make it so that whenever you can afford to play the book you can immediately play a page. Prior to this change it was possible to have to wait to regain mana with the book open, thereby preventing Morellia from attacking.

Ratbo

More Dakka now only considers own minions for its scaling damage.

Blood Pact

Damage transfer: 75% > 85%

Dragon Nest

Spawn interval: 5 sec > 5.8 sec

This removes a spawn from a full duration undamaged Dragon Nest. It also makes it so that Call to Arms no longer adds a spawn with its healing on an undamaged Dragon Nest. Making that combo slightly weaker.

Gor’Rakk Brutes

Starts on the side with a Rammer and Illusory Cleaver instead.

This way you pay the cost before you get the benefit. It also is a straight nerf to the card in decks that only try to set up a single push and therefore only really care to play the card once.

Mountainshaper

Time required to gain 1 charge: 5 sec > 7 sec

We nerfed the card in the same way last patch, but it clearly wasn’t anywhere near enough.

Rimargaal’s Breath

Rimefyre is now True Damage.

Damage: 200 > 180

Sapphire Pebbles

Range: 12 > 10

Scrapyard

Units with tech abilities no longer spawn with those abilities activated.

Shield-Captain Avea

Damage: 90 > 70

Health: 500 > 450

Zealots of the Burning Fist

Damage 90 > 70

FIXES