NEW CARDS
- Feng the Wanderer
- Rampant Growth
FEATURE UPDATES
-
Players who waste 3 mana in a row by being idle while at 10 mana will have a bot take over playing for them until they return. This is set to 10 mana wasted during mana frenzy. In a future patch we intend to implement similar functionality for players who disconnect or leave.
-
Extended total permitted load time, in an effort to further reduce the chance of timeouts happening when loading into matches
BUFF
Volco
- While only one unit is affected by Burn the Bridge, damage increases by 100%
A.I.M. Bot
- Tech cost for both activated abilities: 40 > 30
The secondary activated ability now summons two Gn4ts with marksmanship instead of giving haste.
Bazooka Scrat
- Damage: 225 > 250
Chief Ice Breaker Bolf
- Attack Speed: 2.2 > 2.0
- Damage: 100 > 90
- Every third attack will Freeze the target.
Making the most boring legendary in the game be less boring.
Grasping Thorns
- Damage: 200 > 220
- Duration: 8 > 10
Mar’Dred, Prince of Nightmares
- Attack Speed: 2.0 > 1.8
Priestess
- Will now stop to attack whenever there are no healable friendly units within her range.
Rimargaal, Scourge of the Summit
- Rimefyre is now True Damage.
It really should have always been True Damage, in hindsight this is such an obvious thing.
Sewer Scrat
- Poison duration: 2.0 > 2.5
Shroom Puff
- Reduced spawn area for Growthburst Shrooms, making it less likely that Shrooms spawn in a location that units can’t reach.
Spiritmancer
- Mana Cost: 5 > 4
Sun Burn
- Damage: 100 > 130
Wardancers
- Health: 120 > 130
NERF
Morellia
- Book of the Dead: mana cost 0 > 1
- Skeletons Page: mana cost 1 > 0
- Drain Life Page: mana cost 1 > 0
- Forbidden Knowledge Page: mana cost 1 > 0
The main impetus for this is that spirits were somewhat overused. However it also enables us to make it so that whenever you can afford to play the book you can immediately play a page. Prior to this change it was possible to have to wait to regain mana with the book open, thereby preventing Morellia from attacking.
Ratbo
- More Dakka now only considers own minions for its scaling damage.
Blood Pact
- Damage transfer: 75% > 85%
Dragon Nest
- Spawn interval: 5 sec > 5.8 sec
This removes a spawn from a full duration undamaged Dragon Nest. It also makes it so that Call to Arms no longer adds a spawn with its healing on an undamaged Dragon Nest. Making that combo slightly weaker.
Gor’Rakk Brutes
- Starts on the side with a Rammer and Illusory Cleaver instead.
This way you pay the cost before you get the benefit. It also is a straight nerf to the card in decks that only try to set up a single push and therefore only really care to play the card once.
Mountainshaper
- Time required to gain 1 charge: 5 sec > 7 sec
We nerfed the card in the same way last patch, but it clearly wasn’t anywhere near enough.
Rimargaal’s Breath
- Rimefyre is now True Damage.
- Damage: 200 > 180
Sapphire Pebbles
- Range: 12 > 10
Scrapyard
- Units with tech abilities no longer spawn with those abilities activated.
Shield-Captain Avea
- Damage: 90 > 70
- Health: 500 > 450
Zealots of the Burning Fist
- Damage 90 > 70
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Xbox would occasionally fail to save any data, including settings and adventure progress.
- Fixed Scrapyard spawning units with their tech abilities activated without consuming the appropriate tech. Scrapyard will now no longer spawn units with tech abilities activated.
- Fixed an issue with spectator puffs behaving weirdly in the streamer arena when both sides of a match have streamers.
- Fixed Burn the Bridges play animation.
- Fixed a stun related issue causing Zipp’s Zappinator to reset the powerup stacks.
- Fixed an issue where illusory units would revive from Tombstone as the normal version. Illusions no longer respawn with the Tombstone.
- Fixed the issue where Brutus and Terror Brutus would become untargetable after having been the target of a Wizard Puff’s on death effect
- Tweaked bridge control indicator lights on Sunken Temple to more accurately reflect the actual control area.
- Reduced number of particles and lights in Magma Court to make performance better at higher graphics settings.
- Adjusted the way colors are affected by post-processing for Tranquil Estate.
- Added production speed to the description for Dragon Nest.
- Fixed Damage calculation for Caged Prowler such that it will now spawn when it’s supposed to.
- Fixed a broken interaction between Sugilite Shield and Jing Long and Xiao Long’s phase shift ability.
- Fixed Valorian adventure master’s perk 1 card buff indicators.
- Fixed an issue where claiming victory chests in old adventures would appear on an incorrect pedestal.
- Fixed an issue where the retire button would disappear during a continued adventure run.
- Fixed the wrong arenas being used after a lost adventure run.
- Fixed a flow issue that allowed players to re-roll selections for the Double Up campfire option.
- Adjusted the spawn position of the Crystal Archers spawned by the And My Bow relic.
