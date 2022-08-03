English
Expanded the desert town tileset with new art assets from RMMZ's Desert Town and Ruins Tiles DLC.
New location: Sanctuary Cave
It's in the Bazaar. It has fishing data. Furniture will move in later.
简体中文
扩展了沙漠小镇的图块，加入了从RMMZ的Desert Town and Ruins Tiles DLC中获取的新的美术资源。
新地点：庇护洞穴
位于巴扎。已加入钓鱼数据。家具将会在之后加入。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 3 August 2022
Update, Version 20220803
English
