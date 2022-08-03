Update, Version 20220803

English

Expanded the desert town tileset with new art assets from RMMZ's Desert Town and Ruins Tiles DLC.

New location: Sanctuary Cave

It's in the Bazaar. It has fishing data. Furniture will move in later.

简体中文

扩展了沙漠小镇的图块，加入了从RMMZ的Desert Town and Ruins Tiles DLC中获取的新的美术资源。

新地点：庇护洞穴

位于巴扎。已加入钓鱼数据。家具将会在之后加入。