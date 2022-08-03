Birthday Update!

Rocket Rumble is having our first birthday today! It's been a whole year since we first released into Early Access on Steam and we're excited to celebrate this milestone! From now until the end of the month, use code BIRTHDAY in the Rocket Rumble shop to redeem your free birthday badge!



This update also comes with a whole list of changes and improvements!

New Logo

New Race HUD

Player Indicators based on Shape (for better accessibility)

Menu Mouse Support Added for both keyboard and Gamepad Players

New Sound Effects (Did that dog just talk?!)

New Powerup "Sugar Rush"

Rocket Roy can now move left and right

Powerup Item Type distribution re-balanced in Races

Bug fixes

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the way! Until then, we'll see you at the start line!

-Rocket Rumble Team