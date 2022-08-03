Galactic Ruler Official Release!

BattleGoat Studios is excited to announce that Galactic Ruler, a new space-based strategy title from the creators of the Supreme Ruler series, is officially released.
Galactic Ruler has been developed through Steam's Early Access and we've received lots of great feedback, suggestions, and input from our player community. We're excited to unveil it to an enthusiastic audience of strategy gamers!
Galactic Ruler is unique in offering real-time strategy tactical game play at both the planetary level and in the vastness of space. From your homeworld, consolidate your power throughout your solar system and from there, throughout a custom-generated galaxy. The possibilities are endless with options for galaxy size, system density and a variety of alien races to play as or against. Lead your faction in diplomacy or conquest across a unique galactic map where any system might hold hostile enemies or resource riches. Harness needed resources and develop advanced technology to rule the galaxy in the latest offering from BattleGoat Studios.
Game Features
- Procedurally generated galaxies, systems and planets for a new and unique experience with each new game
- Customizable galaxy size and density, supporting games featuring dozens of systems and hundreds of planets that can be explored and exploited
- Develop your planets to gain the resources needed to grow your empire
- Research improvements to your military, social and economic capabilities
- Negotiate treaties and form alliances with alien factions
- Trade with other factions to acquire the goods and weapons needed for your empire
- Sophisticated Real-Time Strategic and Tactical control of your forces
- Engage in large-scale planetary battles and epic space conflicts
- Venture from your home planet to forge an empire of colonies all under your direct control
- Choose your level of control - Make all decisions or use your AI to assist
- Multiplayer support for up to 15 players
