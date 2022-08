Share · View all patches · Build 9245805 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy

"Give me your tears and blood."

– Nerat Kirine

The stats are in! With the Titandeath Expansion settling into the meta, we see one Warlord remain dominant, while others solidify their position at the top of the meta!

https://www.horusheresylegions.com/july-2022-meta-report/

Where does your favourite Warlord rank?