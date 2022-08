Share · View all patches · Build 9245794 · Last edited 3 August 2022 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hey everybody, hope you're doing well.

Improved visibility in all levels

Added missing collider in Intro

Fixed error regarding blood splashes

Added Hint Way-point in Giant Level

If anyone finds any bugs or is experiencing FPS issues, please leave a post in discussions with the details. It would be greatly appreciated. Leaving PC specs would also be great.

Have fun, thanks!