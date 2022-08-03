Balancing / Skill Raise skeleton's cooling time is increased from 2 to 3.
Bug fix / Bug: Healing spells are not recharged on beginning of the dungeon.
Bug fix / Bug: Hands of dead men's splash area is displayed wrong.
UI / Improved tool-tip description of stats.
UI / Skill button shows possible damage on tool-tip.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 3 August 2022
0.8.10
Balancing / Skill Raise skeleton's cooling time is increased from 2 to 3.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update