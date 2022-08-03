 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 3 August 2022

0.8.10

Balancing / Skill Raise skeleton's cooling time is increased from 2 to 3.
Bug fix / Bug: Healing spells are not recharged on beginning of the dungeon.
Bug fix / Bug: Hands of dead men's splash area is displayed wrong.
UI / Improved tool-tip description of stats.
UI / Skill button shows possible damage on tool-tip.

