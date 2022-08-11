 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Guilty Parade update for 11 August 2022

The Extra Episode: Forgotten Day is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 9245673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Extra Episode: Forgotten Day is out (only on Russian for now)! Update the game and replay the very end of the Nemo storyline until you get a notification about unlocking the Extra Episode.

Enjoy!

Nozori Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1167171
  • Loading history…
Depot 1785111
  • Loading history…
Depot 1806781
  • Loading history…
Depot 1957261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link