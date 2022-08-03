Game Demo Update & Dev Log

Dear Players, the dev is currently working hard on the full game and optimizing the game demo for a better game experience. There will be a game dev live stream and Q&A this weekend through youtube, make sure to subscribe dev's youtube channel. Cannot wait to see you all.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi3YpnJflYPHV5kNvEHHlsg

Game Demo (ver 1.0.0.0.3):

Fixed bugs.

Optimized graphics.

Might have potential bugs.

Full game working in progress: