Jasper Vice is Live on Steam!!!

It's been a crazy few years making this thing, and it's just the first step of a much larger journey. I feel a strong connection with Jasper as he's going through the initial entry tests to join the Voyagers. All the questions he's asking himself and the challenges he's overcoming mirror in many ways my own journey as a game developer. There are puzzles to solve, there are truths to discover, there is knowledge to be gained, and you can't do it all in the safety of a classroom.

I hope that something about this game connects with people, and sparks a longing in their hearts to do more, be more, dare more, live and love more.

All that said, I hope you enjoy the journey.