Hi everyone!

Going forward I want to shape this game together with the community. I would love to hear your feedback and your ideas to further improve the game!

Things I plan to add over time:

More Maps

More Unique Champs with unique Abilities

Unique Talents (that do more than a simple Stat Increase)

Game Modes (Do you guys like Mazing?)

Challenges

Thanks for your support!

Cheers,

Beepbep

<3