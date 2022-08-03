 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 3 August 2022

Small update + Bug fixes

Mon Bazou update for 3 August 2022

Small update + Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

COOL, I GUESS

  • Metal bolts now available at Kali-Gas (+ more rust repair kit)
  • Rabbits randomly crossing the gravel road
  • Now a chance to get snow precipitation
  • High-beam button added to the Oltruck
  • Better water material/shader (Especially when raining)
  • Cannabis & Potatoes seed now have 100% chance of respawn if taken (once a week)
  • You can now gift [Maple Syrup Can] to NPCs

BUGS

  • Black screen while sleeping/saving at the computer is fixed
  • Items trapped under the home garage (If you had they will be at the dumpster beside the sugarshack)
  • Generator running out of fuel could cause weird problems
  • Going too far from dealers you could sell them weed again
  • [Escape] key doesn't work to cancel keybinding for controller.
  • Bunker lights won't turn off if grid power was cut
  • Harvest Basket could show 0% while still having a tiny bit of content in them
  • Cottage door clipped in the fertilized machine
  • Home garage could spawn black
  • Clipping in the bunker's stairs

