Version 0.11.0 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got an exciting update for you this week! Presenting the panic driving update!

Civilians will now panic when confronted by a zombie while they are driving their car and drive recklessly into zombies, people and other vehicles. This can create quite a situation:

So this update took a bit longer than the others because of the large amount of different situations that can occur. Cops will not panic drive, they will get out and fight the threat. Panic driving cars will drive faster than normal cars and will stop panicking if they encounter nothing after 50 turns. If they encounter a wall or another vehicle they will crash and destroy the vehicle. I hope in future updates to have it so that abandoned vehicles can still be used by survivors.

I hope you enjoy this recent update as it takes the game another step closer to being out of early access!