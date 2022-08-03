Steam ranking (beta) is now supported.

Upload your score when you complete a game.

You can check the top 10 and your ranking from the LeaderBoard on the main screen. This is a beta version, so there may be some bugs.

If you find any bugs, please contact the developer.

Changed score calculation rate.

The calculation of the clear bonus is no longer rounded to the nearest 100 ranks.

The calculation of the clear bonus does not include remaining barriers (remaining aircraft) and remaining bombs.

The score for items along the way is now higher.

Higher ranks now score higher.

The ratio of score and clear bonus earned along the way has been roughly halved.

Please check the in-game Manual for details.

